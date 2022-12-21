Menu

Consumer

Cobourg woman claims $100,000 lottery prize on Encore ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 11:34 am
Dawn Gleason of Cobourg, Ont., claimed $100,000 in the Oct. 28 draw of Lotto Max. View image in full screen
Dawn Gleason of Cobourg, Ont., claimed $100,000 in the Oct. 28 draw of Lotto Max. OLG

A Cobourg, Ont., woman plans to travel to Mexico following her recent lottery win.

According to the OLG, Dawn Gleason claimed $100,000 after her Encore ticket matched the last six of seven numbers as part of the Lotto Max draw held on Oct. 28.

Read more: Ontarians may be buying scratch tickets unaware all top prizes already claimed, AG says

The 66-year-old claimed her prize at the OLG lottery centre in Toronto this week. Gleason says she plays the lottery weekly and pays the extra $1 to play an Encore ticket.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG App and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I originally thought it was a $100 win but then I noticed a few more zeroes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Elgin Street in Cobourg. With her winnings, Gleason says she intends to pay some bills, invest and take a trip to Mexico.

“It’s euphoric,” she said of the win.

