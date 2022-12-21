Cobourg woman claims $100,000 lottery prize on Encore ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., woman plans to travel to Mexico following her recent lottery win.

According to the OLG, Dawn Gleason claimed $100,000 after her Encore ticket matched the last six of seven numbers as part of the Lotto Max draw held on Oct. 28.

The 66-year-old claimed her prize at the OLG lottery centre in Toronto this week. Gleason says she plays the lottery weekly and pays the extra $1 to play an Encore ticket.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG App and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I originally thought it was a $100 win but then I noticed a few more zeroes.”

Her winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Elgin Street in Cobourg. With her winnings, Gleason says she intends to pay some bills, invest and take a trip to Mexico.

“It’s euphoric,” she said of the win.