Cobourg woman claims $100,000 lottery prize on Encore ticket: OLG

A Cobourg, Ont., woman plans to travel to Mexico following her recent lottery win.
According to the OLG, Dawn Gleason claimed $100,000 after her Encore ticket matched the last six of seven numbers as part of the Lotto Max draw held on Oct. 28.
The 66-year-old claimed her prize at the OLG lottery centre in Toronto this week. Gleason says she plays the lottery weekly and pays the extra $1 to play an Encore ticket.
“I checked my ticket using the OLG App and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I originally thought it was a $100 win but then I noticed a few more zeroes.”
Her winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Elgin Street in Cobourg. With her winnings, Gleason says she intends to pay some bills, invest and take a trip to Mexico.
“It’s euphoric,” she said of the win.
