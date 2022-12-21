Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Senators sign Artem Zub to four-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 10:21 am

OTTAWA – Defenceman Artem Zub has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.

The contract has an average annual value of US$4.6 million.

Zub will earn $4 million in 2023-24, and then $4.8 million in each of the remaining three seasons. The new contract takes effect on July 1 and includes a 10-team no-trade list.

Zub had several career highs last season, with six goals, 16 assists, 22 points, and 60 penalty minutes, playing in all but one of Ottawa’s 82 regular-season games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Nolan Burke one step closer to NHL dream'
Nolan Burke one step closer to NHL dream
Story continues below advertisement

“Artem’s transition to North American hockey has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he’s on the ice. We’re pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length.”

The 27-year-old has two goals, two assists and 10 penalty minutes in 14 games this season for a career total of 11 goals and 29 assists over 142 games.

Zub has represented his country internationally on several occasions, winning gold as part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and bronze with Russia at both the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

Advertisement
NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsOttawa hockeySenatorsSenators hockey
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers