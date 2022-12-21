Senators sign Artem Zub to four-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Defenceman Artem Zub has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.

The contract has an average annual value of US$4.6 million.

Zub will earn $4 million in 2023-24, and then $4.8 million in each of the remaining three seasons. The new contract takes effect on July 1 and includes a 10-team no-trade list.

Zub had several career highs last season, with six goals, 16 assists, 22 points, and 60 penalty minutes, playing in all but one of Ottawa’s 82 regular-season games.

“Artem’s transition to North American hockey has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He has worked hard to establish himself as an excellent NHL player and a strong defender.

“He consistently helps make us a better defensive team while he’s on the ice. We’re pleased to reach agreement with him on an extension of this length.”

The 27-year-old has two goals, two assists and 10 penalty minutes in 14 games this season for a career total of 11 goals and 29 assists over 142 games.

Zub has represented his country internationally on several occasions, winning gold as part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and bronze with Russia at both the 2017 and 2019 world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.