Historical silver chalice stolen from N.S. church in Garden of Eden

Police in Nova Scotia say a church in the community of Garden of Eden has been broken into, with items “of historical value” used for communions, being stolen.
In a Wednesday release, the RCMP noted they’re investigating a break-in at the Blair Presbyterian Church in Garden of Eden, N.S., that was first reported on Nov. 25.
Read more: Halifax ER sees rise in patients who need community services, not acute medical care
Police say nearly a month ago, between Nov. 13 and Nov. 25, the church located on Garden of Eden Road Loop was broken into and a silver communion chalice was taken, as well as two silver communion pitchers.
-
8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police
-
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO, but will not leave company
“These items are of historical value to the church and may have the name of the church engraved on them,” reads the release.
RCMP ask anyone with information on the incident or the stolen items to contact police.
Comments