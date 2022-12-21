Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 21

How the Saskatoon Fire Department is helping with homelessness, holiday entertaining with Jo Alcorn, and the Saskatchewan Rush are throwing a New Year’s Eve party.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
How Saskatoon Fire deals with homelessness in the city
While responding to fires is a primary duty of the Saskatoon Fire Department, crews are also involved in other issues in the city.
One is homelessness and makeshift shelters.
Chief Morgan Hackl looks back on the issue, how the department is building trust and relationships and connecting people with support and services.
Holiday entertaining tips with Jo Alcorn
A dinner party or small gathering — it’s the season for get-togethers and connecting with friends and family.
From fun beverage ideas to entertaining, TV celebrity designer Jo Alcorn has advice and tips for hosting over the holidays
Canada’s single-use plastic ban takes effect on Dec. 20. Here’s what to know
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
Saskatchewan Rush to host a party on New Year’s Eve
The last game of the year for the Saskatchewan Rush is going to be a good one.
The stands will be packed with fans ringing in the new year as the Rush welcome Panther City to SaskTel Centre followed by a big party.
Tyler Wawryk with the Saskatchewan Rush has all the details on what fans can expect on New Year’s Eve.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 21
More cold days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Dec. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast.
