What’s open, closed on Christmas, New Year’s in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Christmas is upon us, and with many gathering to spend time with family and friends, expect closures and reduced hours between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

If you’re hoping to knock off some errands or just get out to do something during the break, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices will be closed between Monday Dec. 26 and Monday Jan 2. The city will resume services on Tuesday Jan. 3.

Licensing and bylaw services: The licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed between Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan 2. Services will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday, Dec. 26. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will also be closed on the 26th.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a special Christmas Day schedule with limited service between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday service will see transit operating on a Saturday schedule. The HSR will offer free service on New Year’s Eve and operate on Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

GO Transit: Trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule Christmas Day, a Saturday schedule for Monday and Tuesday. GO will operate on a Sunday schedule for New Year’s Day.

ATS DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. ATS customer service will also be closed between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Dec 27.

Recreation centres: Most facilities will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Art Gallery of Hamilton: Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches will be closed between Dec. 25 and 27 and between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Senior centres: Hours between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 will vary depending on location. All will be closed Christmas Day.

Arenas: Closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with modified schedules between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Animal services: Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed at 12 noon on Dec. 24 through to Jan. 3, 2023 inclusive.

Burlington

Government offices: Government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed between Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, re-opening on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry closed between Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, re-opening on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, as well as Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. The outlet will be open to appointments Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Indoor drop-in activities such as swimming and gym times will vary between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1. Outdoor skating at Spencer Smith Park will be closed on Christmas Day.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, as well as Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Counter services will be open between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate on a regular schedule until 8 p.m. Saturday night. Christmas Day will be a regular Sunday schedule with the same set for Monday. Service will operate on a Sunday schedule for Jan. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 2.

Arenas: Bill Burgoyne Arena and Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 until 1 p.m. and closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Farmers Market: The last market day of the year will be Thursday, Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: The aquatics centre will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 until 1 p.m. and closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Museum, Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

Community Centres: Russell Avenue Community Centre will be open until 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and closed on Dec. 25, 26, 27 and Jan. 1. Port Weller Community Centre will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1.

St. Catharines Transit: City buses will end service early on Dec. 24 with the last buses leaving the terminal at 7:45 p.m. No service will be offered on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Transit will run under a

modified holiday schedule on Dec. 26. There is no charge for transit on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m.

There will be extended service on New Year’s Eve with the last buses leaving the terminal at 1:45 a.m. For more information on transit schedules visit yourbus.com.

Shopping

Canada Post: No collection or delivery of mail on Dec. 26 and 27 or Jan. 1. However, some post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1. There are some exceptions in Niagara Falls, including:

Sobeys on Portage Road: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open Dec. 26 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foodland on Dock Street: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open Dec. 26 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Some locations in the city will be open on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, but not all. Christmas and New Year’s Day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed Christmas Day with most closed New Year’s Day. Exceptions for New Year’s Day include:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Jan. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open New Year’s Day, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: All Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed Christmas Day and most New Year’s Day with the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive the exception, it’s open on New Year’s between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with select stores open on Dec. 26 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early closures at all locations will happen on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

LCBO: All stores will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day with select stores open on Dec. 26. Early closures at all locations will happen on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Some Niagara Falls attractions are closed during the winter months including the Whirlpool Aero Car, Wildplay Whirlpool Adventure Course, Niagara City Cruises and the White Water Walk.

Some like the Journey Behind the Falls, the Niagara Power Station, will be open between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Hours of operation can be seen on the Niagara parks website.

The Butterfly Conservatory will be closed on Christmas Day but open on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be closed on Christmas day with some either closed or with adjusted hours between Dec. 25 and the new year.