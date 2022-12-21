Blast of frigid air topples 15 B.C. temperature records

Temperatures are set to plummet below -20 C across a large swath of B.C. Wednesday but the unseasonably cold weather already set 15 records the day before.
On Tuesday, Abbotsford set a daily record of -12.1 C, breaking the old record of -12 C set in 2008. Nearby, Hope set a new record of -15.6 C, breaking the old record of -15.5 C set in 2008.
As expected, the farther north travelled, the colder it got.
The Puntzi Mountain Area set a new record when the mercury plunged to -46.9 C, breaking an old record of -43 C set in 2008.
It wasn’t the only place to fall to such temperature depths. Dease Lake set a preliminary record of -43.1 C Tuesday, breaking a record of -41.1 C set in 1980.
Expect to see more records fall Wednesday as a very cold arctic air mass has settled over the region.
Temperatures near -25 C to -30 C with northeast winds up to 15 km/h will result in wind chill values near -40 C, except in Yoho Park, where wind chill values may dip to near -45 C.
Temperatures will gradually rise on Thursday and Friday.
Below is the full list of temperature records:
Bella Coola area
Preliminary new record of -20.1 C
Old record of -15.2 C set in 1990
Burns Lake area
Preliminary new record of -40.8 C
Old record of -37.2 C set in 2008
Fort Nelson area
Preliminary new record of -42.4 C
Old record of -40.8 C set in 1980
Fort St. John area
Preliminary new record of -41 C
Old record of -39.4 C set in 1933
Prince George area
Preliminary new record of -41.1 C
Old record of -40 C set in 1924
Prince Rupert area
Preliminary new record of -16.3 C
Old record of -15.6 C set in 1964
Sandspit area
Preliminary new record of -8.5 C
Old record of -5.6 C set in 1964
Smithers area
Preliminary new record of -32.9 C
Old record of -32.2 C set in 2008
Tatlayoko Lake area
Preliminary new record of -35.9 C
Old record of -34.3 C set in 2008
Whistler area
Preliminary new record of -19.1 C
Old record of -18.8 set in 1990 C
Williams Lake area
Preliminary new record of -37.1 C
Old record of -36.3 C set in 1990
Comments