Blast of frigid air topples 15 B.C. temperature records

Temperatures are set to plummet below -20 C across a large swath of B.C. Wednesday but the unseasonably cold weather already set 15 records the day before.

On Tuesday, Abbotsford set a daily record of -12.1 C, breaking the old record of -12 C set in 2008. Nearby, Hope set a new record of -15.6 C, breaking the old record of -15.5 C set in 2008.

As expected, the farther north travelled, the colder it got.

The Puntzi Mountain Area set a new record when the mercury plunged to -46.9 C, breaking an old record of -43 C set in 2008.

It wasn’t the only place to fall to such temperature depths. Dease Lake set a preliminary record of -43.1 C Tuesday, breaking a record of -41.1 C set in 1980.

Expect to see more records fall Wednesday as a very cold arctic air mass has settled over the region.

Temperatures near -25 C to -30 C with northeast winds up to 15 km/h will result in wind chill values near -40 C, except in Yoho Park, where wind chill values may dip to near -45 C.

Temperatures will gradually rise on Thursday and Friday.

Below is the full list of temperature records:

Bella Coola area

Preliminary new record of -20.1 C

Old record of -15.2 C set in 1990

Burns Lake area

Preliminary new record of -40.8 C

Old record of -37.2 C set in 2008

Fort Nelson area

Preliminary new record of -42.4 C

Old record of -40.8 C set in 1980

Fort St. John area

Preliminary new record of -41 C

Old record of -39.4 C set in 1933

Prince George area

Preliminary new record of -41.1 C

Old record of -40 C set in 1924

Prince Rupert area

Preliminary new record of -16.3 C

Old record of -15.6 C set in 1964

Sandspit area

Preliminary new record of -8.5 C

Old record of -5.6 C set in 1964

Smithers area

Preliminary new record of -32.9 C

Old record of -32.2 C set in 2008

Tatlayoko Lake area

Preliminary new record of -35.9 C

Old record of -34.3 C set in 2008

Whistler area

Preliminary new record of -19.1 C

Old record of -18.8 set in 1990 C

Williams Lake area

Preliminary new record of -37.1 C

Old record of -36.3 C set in 1990