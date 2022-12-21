Menu

Weather

Blast of frigid air topples 15 B.C. temperature records

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Winter weather trends in 2023 will see lots of ‘ebbs and flows’ in Canada: Global News chief meteorologist'
Winter weather trends in 2023 will see lots of ‘ebbs and flows’ in Canada: Global News chief meteorologist
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell shared his predictions for the upcoming weather in Canada for winter 2023

Temperatures are set to plummet below -20 C across a large swath of B.C. Wednesday but the unseasonably cold weather already set 15 records the day before.

On Tuesday, Abbotsford set a daily record of -12.1 C, breaking the old record of -12 C set in 2008. Nearby, Hope set a new record of -15.6 C, breaking the old record of -15.5 C set in 2008.

As expected, the farther north travelled, the colder it got.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 20'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 20

The Puntzi Mountain Area set a new record when the mercury plunged to -46.9 C, breaking an old record of -43 C set in 2008.

It wasn’t the only place to fall to such temperature depths. Dease Lake set a preliminary record of -43.1 C Tuesday, breaking a record of -41.1 C set in 1980.

Expect to see more records fall Wednesday as a very cold arctic air mass has settled over the region.

Temperatures near -25 C to -30 C with northeast winds up to 15 km/h will result in wind chill values near -40 C, except in Yoho Park, where wind chill values may dip to near -45 C.

Temperatures will gradually rise on Thursday and Friday.

Click to play video: 'Travel slowly resumes at YVR following mass flight delays, cancellations from B.C. snowstorm'
Travel slowly resumes at YVR following mass flight delays, cancellations from B.C. snowstorm

Below is the full list of temperature records:

Bella Coola area 
Preliminary new record of -20.1 C
Old record of -15.2 C set in 1990

Burns Lake area 
Preliminary new record of -40.8 C
Old record of -37.2 C set in 2008

Fort Nelson area 
Preliminary new record of -42.4 C
Old record of -40.8 C set in 1980

Fort St. John area
Preliminary new record of -41 C
Old record of -39.4  C set in 1933

Prince George area 
Preliminary new record of -41.1 C
Old record of -40 C set in 1924

Prince Rupert area
Preliminary new record of -16.3 C
Old record of -15.6 C set in 1964

Sandspit area  
Preliminary new record of -8.5 C
Old record of -5.6 C set in 1964

Smithers area  
Preliminary new record of -32.9 C
Old record of -32.2 C set in 2008

Tatlayoko Lake area  
Preliminary new record of -35.9 C
Old record of -34.3 C set in 2008

Whistler area 
Preliminary new record of -19.1 C
Old record of -18.8 set in 1990 C

Williams Lake area 
Preliminary new record of -37.1 C
Old record of -36.3 C set in 1990

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

