Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Pickering

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 6:29 am
Police on scene following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision on Dec. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision on Dec. 20, 2022. Colin Williamson

Durham Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road at around 9:30 p.m. The road was shut down in both directions from Steeple Hill to Rosebank Road but has since reopened.

Police told Global News the pedestrian is an adult male but did not give an age of the victim.

They also said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

The collision reconstruction unit was called in.

