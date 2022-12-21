Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Pickering

Durham Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Pickering on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road at around 9:30 p.m. The road was shut down in both directions from Steeple Hill to Rosebank Road but has since reopened.
Police told Global News the pedestrian is an adult male but did not give an age of the victim.
They also said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
Trending Now
-
Ottawa approves purchase of 16 F-35 jets worth $7B: sources
-
8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police
Trending Now
The collision reconstruction unit was called in.
Comments