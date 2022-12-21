Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Pickering

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Pickering on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Kingston Road at around 9:30 p.m. The road was shut down in both directions from Steeple Hill to Rosebank Road but has since reopened.

Police told Global News the pedestrian is an adult male but did not give an age of the victim.

They also said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

The collision reconstruction unit was called in.

Road Closure – Kingston Rd both directions from Steeple Hl to Rosebank Rd @CityofPickering for collision investigation. Thank you for avoiding the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 21, 2022