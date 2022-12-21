Menu

Sports

Washington visits Ottawa after shootout victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2022 3:12 am

Washington Capitals (17-13-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-15-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Washington Capitals after the Capitals took down the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa has a 14-15-2 record overall and an 8-8-0 record in home games. The Senators serve 11.2 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

Washington has a 17-13-4 record overall and a 7-8-3 record in road games. The Capitals have a +seven scoring differential, with 104 total goals scored and 97 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and 21 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals and 21 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nic Dowd: day to day (lower body), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

