Crime

Toronto police search for missing elopee last seen in west end

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 9:08 pm
Police are searching for Shawn Savory, 44. View image in full screen
Police are searching for Shawn Savory, 44. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elopee.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

Toronto police are searching for Shawn Savory, a 44-year-old man, who was last seen in the area of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Read more: Elopee reported missing in Toronto located, police say

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and heavy set. He has black, curly hair and a beard, police said.

According to Toronto police, Savory was found criminally not responsible of assault with a weapon and mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CrimeToronto PoliceMissingTPSQueen StreetOssington Avenueelopee
