Toronto police search for missing elopee last seen in west end

Police in Toronto are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elopee.
An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”
Toronto police are searching for Shawn Savory, a 44-year-old man, who was last seen in the area of Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West at around 10 a.m. on Monday.
Read more: Elopee reported missing in Toronto located, police say
Read More
He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and heavy set. He has black, curly hair and a beard, police said.
Trending Now
-
Vaughan resident says he feared Francesco Villi, condo board fight would ‘end very badly’
-
CTV News head Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
Trending Now
According to Toronto police, Savory was found criminally not responsible of assault with a weapon and mischief.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
8 teen girls charged in murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police
Comments