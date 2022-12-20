Slow going for westbound bridge traffic in Kelowna

See more sharing options

It’s slow going for westbound traffic out of Kelowna.

On the W.R. Bennett Bridge, two stopped semis are causing a backup as motorists battle snowy and slippery conditions.

#NEW: Two semi-trucks are blocking west bound traffic on the #Kelowna bridge. Looks like both semis are adjusting their chains. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/wzQkCRvQIQ — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) December 21, 2022

Webcam photos from DriveBC show dozens of vehicles lined up in the westbound lanes.

Just past the bridge, another two semis were also stopped, as they also began chaining up.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.