Traffic

Slow going for westbound bridge traffic in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 7:43 pm
Slow going for westbound traffic in Kelowna
On the W.R. Bennett Bridge, two semis are causing a backup as motorists battle snowy and slippery conditions.

It’s slow going for westbound traffic out of Kelowna.

On the W.R. Bennett Bridge, two stopped semis are causing a backup as motorists battle snowy and slippery conditions.

Read more: Flights cancelled, roads covered in ice and snow: Southern Interior travellers stymied by storm

Webcam photos from DriveBC show dozens of vehicles lined up in the westbound lanes.

Just past the bridge, another two semis were also stopped, as they also began chaining up.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

 

