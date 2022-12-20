University of Lethbridge researchers assisting in nationwide wetlands study

A group of researchers, including some from the University of Lethbridge, is taking a deep dive into the role Canada’s wetlands play in climate change.

Matthew Bogard, a Canada research chair in aquatic environments and an assistant professor at the U of L, is one of two researchers at the institution leading a team for this initiative. The other is Larry Flanagan.

“These landscapes make up a small fraction of the earth’s surface, but they play this really big role in cycling carbon and nutrients and doing all kinds of other services for the planet,” he explained of wetlands.

“In Alberta, the protection of wetlands is a really important priority, and understanding why we’re protecting the wetlands, what returns we’re getting for each wetland that we protect versus what we drain and develop that landscape for another purpose.”

Around $6 million in funding for the research is coming from the federal government through Canada’s Climate Action and Awareness Fund. A further $4 million is being contributed from non-academic supporters.

Bogard said they will be in the field gathering data such as levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

“We’re getting to study how wetlands work and also relay this information back to the public and policy makers and people that really care about what we’re finding,” Bogard said.

Non-profit organization Ducks Unlimited Canada is leading the project alongside vice-principal of research and innovation at the University of Toronto, Scarborough, Irena Creed.

“The main point of our research is really to reduce the uncertainty in terms of the greenhouse gas emissions for these types of wetlands,” added Manitoba-based scientific researcher Pascal Badiou with Ducks Unlimited Canada.

“First and foremost, we need to dramatically reduce our fossil fuel emissions, that’s really the only way combat climate change, but these nature-based solutions are going to be essential for helping us meet our targets.”

The approximately $10-million project is set to take places over a period of five years. More information can be found on the University of Lethbridge website.