Environment

Laval purchases portion of Barbe stream wetlands in an act of conservation

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 1:04 pm
Laval MNA Christopher Skeete and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer stand in front of the wetlands known as Ruisseau Barbe. View image in full screen
Laval MNA Christopher Skeete and Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer stand in front of the wetlands known as Ruisseau Barbe. Laval

The City of Laval, in collaboration with the provincial government, plans to purchase and protect two-thirds of the wetlands near the Highway 440 and 13 interchange, known as the Ruisseau Barbe.

With the investment of $6.5 million, the city plans to approve the purchase of two private sections of land by the Montoni Group, approximately 38 per cent of the natural wetland.

“We never gave up and I am very happy with this outcome,” Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said.

“We have shown ingenuity to protect this island of freshness and biodiversity in the heart of a very highly urbanized and mineralized sector.”

Located northeast of the interchange, the green space covers ​​approximately 33 hectares.

The Barbe stream, fed by the Rivière des Mille Îles, flows through forested wetlands.

The city says 12 hectares of the green space will be permanently protected.

In addition, seven lots totalling close to 10 hectares of land are subject to a notice of reserve from the city, in the name of conservation, in anticipation of the city’s continued project to protect the sector.

Wooded peat bogs and numerous swamps occupy more than half of the territory that is now protected.

The city says the space is home to one of the only hemlock groves on the Laval territory, as well as other species of trees such as red maples and yellow birches.

The purchase will be submitted to the municipal council on Dec. 15.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

