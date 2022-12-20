Police charge 20-year-old after June shooting that killed 2 at Oshawa bar

Police have confirmed an arrest following a shooting at an Oshawa bar in June.
Durham Regional Police said the incident took place at The BLVD, a restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa, at around 12:45 a.m. on June 25.
Jaheim Spence, 21, and 22-year-old Joshua Connell-Wong died in the shooting, police said.
On Tuesday, Durham police said an “extensive investigation” had led to the arrest of a 20-year-old from Scarborough.
Louka Greaves was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, police said.
