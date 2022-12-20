Menu

Crime

Police charge 20-year-old after June shooting that killed 2 at Oshawa bar

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 6:01 pm
The scene outside The BLVD in Oshawa, Ont. View image in full screen
The scene outside The BLVD in Oshawa, Ont. Global News via Colin Williamson

Police have confirmed an arrest following a shooting at an Oshawa bar in June.

Durham Regional Police said the incident took place at The BLVD, a restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa, at around 12:45 a.m. on June 25.

Jaheim Spence, 21, and 22-year-old Joshua Connell-Wong died in the shooting, police said.

Read more: 5 men shot, 2 dead overnight at Oshawa bar: police

On Tuesday, Durham police said an “extensive investigation” had led to the arrest of a 20-year-old from Scarborough.

Louka Greaves was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, police said.

CrimeOshawaScarboroughDurham Regional PoliceOshawa shootingdrpThe BLVD
