Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia government appoints new director of police watchdog agency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 20'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia has appointed a senior Crown prosecutor as the next director of the province’s police watchdog agency.

Alonzo Wright will become director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, as of Jan. 9.

Read more: Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter’s guns

Wright is replacing retired Crown attorney John Scott, who was appointed interim director when Felix Cacchione, a former judge, retired in May.

Justice Minister Brad Johns described Wright as an accomplished prosecutor who has handled some of the province’s most demanding and complex cases.

Wright is a graduate of Dalhousie University’s Schulich law school and has also practised criminal law and worked for the federal Department of Justice.

Story continues below advertisement

SIRT provides civilian-led oversight of policing by investigating serious incidents involving police, independent of both government and police.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The agency investigates all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence, or other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any municipal police or RCMP officer across the province.

Nova Scotia reached an agreement in principle with New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island in 2021 that allows SIRT to act as the police oversight body for those two provinces as well, with formal agreements expected to be completed next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.

Advertisement
Police WatchdogSIRTSerious Incident Response TeamJohn ScottFelix CacchioneAlonzo Wrightserious incidents involving police
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers