Saskatoon police respond to two stabbings Monday night

The Saskatoon Police Service said they are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that occurred Monday night.
Police got called around 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Avenue M North for a report of an assault and found a 52-year-old man with a minor stab wound. Medavie Health Services West later transported the man to the hospital.
Read more: 18-year-old man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in Saskatoon homicide
Officers say they then got called around 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Avenue F North for a report of an inured person and found a 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
-
Boy found malnourished, living in squalor after ‘chronic neglect’ by Toronto children’s aid: report
-
Will Canadian airports change carry on liquid limits amid U.K. plans? What we know
Police began life-saving measures and an ambulance transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement continues to investigate, noting that no arrests have been made.
Comments