Crime

Saskatoon police respond to two stabbings Monday night

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 4:31 pm
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service said it responded to two stabbings Monday night. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said they are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that occurred Monday night.

Police got called around 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Avenue M North for a report of an assault and found a 52-year-old man with a minor stab wound. Medavie Health Services West later transported the man to the hospital.

18-year-old man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in Saskatoon homicide

Officers say they then got called around 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Avenue F North for a report of an inured person and found a 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police began life-saving measures and an ambulance transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement continues to investigate, noting that no arrests have been made.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022
Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks back on 2022
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationMedavie Health Service West
