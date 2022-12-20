Saskatoon police respond to two stabbings Monday night

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service said they are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that occurred Monday night.

Police got called around 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Avenue M North for a report of an assault and found a 52-year-old man with a minor stab wound. Medavie Health Services West later transported the man to the hospital.

Officers say they then got called around 11:15 p.m. to the 1100 block of Avenue F North for a report of an inured person and found a 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police began life-saving measures and an ambulance transported the victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement continues to investigate, noting that no arrests have been made.