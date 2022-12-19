Menu

Crime

18-year-old man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in Saskatoon homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 10:54 am
Saskatoon Police say an 18-year-old man was charged in relation to a homicide on December 1. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police say an 18-year-old man was charged in relation to a homicide on December 1. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said an 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place on Dec. 1.

Officers said they located Zennen Thomas over the weekend in response to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Avenue I North.

Read more: Trends in firearms and violent crimes report not surprising to Sask. RCMP

Police say Thomas was charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Monday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman had been sought by police in relation to the homicide as well, but officers noted that both people are no longer considered people of interest.

PoliceSaskatchewan NewsHomicideSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceInvestigationSecond Degree Murder
