18-year-old man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in Saskatoon homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service said an 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place on Dec. 1.
Officers said they located Zennen Thomas over the weekend in response to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Avenue I North.
Police say Thomas was charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court Monday afternoon.
A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman had been sought by police in relation to the homicide as well, but officers noted that both people are no longer considered people of interest.
