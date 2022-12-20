Menu

Canada

New study shows high rates of workplace injuries in Montreal involve immigrants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 3:09 pm
A temporary foreign worker from Mexico is shown on a berry farm in Mirabel, Que., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
A temporary foreign worker from Mexico is shown on a berry farm in Mirabel, Que., Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A new study from a Montreal research institute for occupational health and safety estimates that up to 80 per cent of people who are injured at work in the city and require rehabilitation are immigrants.

Jessica Dubé, a researcher with the Robert-Sauvé institute, says the province’s workplace health and safety board reports that the majority of cases involve immigrants — compared to a decade ago when the majority involved Québécois workers.

Dubé says the rise in injuries involving immigrants can be partly explained by the increase in Montreal’s immigrant population and by the sectors that they choose to work in.

Read more: Quebec premier ‘more optimistic’ on health funding deal after meeting with Trudeau

The study shows that some industries that lead to many injuries — and that include a high percentage of immigrants — include agriculture, manufacturing and health and social services, which tend to involve long hours, gruelling work and manual labour.

Dubé called the findings “worrisome” and said that one of the goals of the study is to raise awareness of the situation.

The study is ongoing and the complete findings will only be presented in June.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia families say more to be done for safety in the workplace'
Nova Scotia families say more to be done for safety in the workplace
© 2022 The Canadian Press

