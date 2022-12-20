Menu

Health

Merritt, B.C. emergency department closed for Tuesday afternoon

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages'
Code Blue: Emergency rooms across Canada struggle with staff shortages
Millions of Canadians are increasingly faced with fewer options for medical care, thanks to staffing shortages in health-care across Canada, which have led to a cascade of ER closures, extended waiting times and even several deaths of patients who died waiting for medical care. Jamie Muraucher digs into the problem of health-care sector crisis in Canada – Aug 23, 2022

Merritt-area residents will have to get emergency care in Kamloops Tuesday due to “limited physician availability.”

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7 but starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing on to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency services at Nicola Valley Hospital will be unavailable and patients will have to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Read more: Hospitals grapple with ‘historical’ staff absences, burnout amid 6th COVID wave

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” according to a statement from Interior Health.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

Read more: Concerns raised over string of temporary ER closures at rural B.C. hospitals

Since the beginning of 2022, B.C. has seen consistent closures of rural hospital emergency departments as a result of staffing shortages or the inability to cover someone’s shift due to illness.

