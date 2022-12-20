Menu

Crime

Cobourg, Ont. police seek 2 suspects following knife-point store robbery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 1:39 pm
The Cobourg Police Service are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a store on Dec. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a store on Dec. 19, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

No injuries were reported following a knife-point robbery at a store in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a King Street West store.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery with handgun

Police learned two individuals entered the store and robbed the owner at knifepoint around 7 p.m. The suspects took money from a cash register before fleeing.

Police say the two Caucasian suspects are possibly in their late teens. They were wearing dark clothing and full face masks and each was in possession of a large knife.

Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance video footage.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage of King Street West between Margaret Street and Stuart Street is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

