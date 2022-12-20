Cobourg, Ont. police seek 2 suspects following knife-point store robbery

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries were reported following a knife-point robbery at a store in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a King Street West store.

Police learned two individuals entered the store and robbed the owner at knifepoint around 7 p.m. The suspects took money from a cash register before fleeing.

Police say the two Caucasian suspects are possibly in their late teens. They were wearing dark clothing and full face masks and each was in possession of a large knife.

Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance video footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage of King Street West between Margaret Street and Stuart Street is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.