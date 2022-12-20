Menu

Canada

Stray puppy suffering from significant wounds found outside Prince George

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 2:06 pm
An Australian cattle dog-Akbash mix named Sinbad was found alone and injured in a wilderness area four hours outside of Prince George, and is now healing at the SPCA’s North Cariboo location.

“Sinbad was brought to us as a stray and, in addition to being underweight, his paw was bloody and swollen three times its normal size, and there were deep cuts to his paw as well as to his face, ears and neck,” said Kristen Sumner of the North Cariboo SPCA.

“We don’t know exactly what happened to him out there but we are very grateful to the Good Samaritan who found him and immediately brought him to us for care.”

SPCA staff rushed Sinbad to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment and he is receiving ongoing care for his wounds and is on a re-feeding program to help him get back to a healthy weight. He’s believed to be about 10 months old.

“Despite the major pain that Sinbad has suffered, he will immediately cross the yard to see you and greet you,” Sumner said.

Sinbad is always seeking head pats, ear scratches, and the attention of humans.

Read more: Blind and deaf dog found in 150 Mile House after falling into ravine

“He is one of the toughest cookies we’ve seen, and he will let you administer medication, and clean and examine his wounds, even when it hurts,” Sumner said.

“We were strangers to him when he came in, and he still trusted us enough to let us examine his painful foot and get him the care he needed.”

Sinbad’s treatment is likely to exceed $3,100.

Petsecure Pet Insurance is offering $3,500 in matching funds for any donations given for his care.  

