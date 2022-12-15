Blind and deaf dog found in 150 Mile House after falling into ravine

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is hoping to find a loving home for a blind and deaf dog found in a ravine in 150 Mile House.

Clifford is a five-year-old poodle-Australian shepherd mix and was brought to the Williams Lake shelter after he wandered into a resident’s front yard.

“Her yard backs onto a ravine with an abrupt drop-off, but they had just moved and had not had time to fence the area yet,” Liz Dighton, manager of the Williams Lake SPCA, said in a release. “There were logs to block off the edge, but Clifford, being blind, would not have seen them.”

The resident was able to use a rope and drag Clifford to safety.

“The poor dog had clearly been neglected and was very scruffy and in desperate need of grooming,” Dighton added. “He had weeping eyes, infected ears and is almost completely blind and deaf, so he was in a very bad way.”

Staff at the shelter said Clifford is a sweet dog who loves attention and treats. He will stay at the shelter for a while and then will likely be transferred to the Lower Mainland, where he will have a better chance at being adopted.

Anyone can donate to help Clifford and other animals on the BC SPCA website.