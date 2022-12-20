Menu

Crime

Vaughan mass shooting: Man was in condo when gunman showed up, shot wife

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 2:22 pm
Residents in Vaughan condo where mass shooting killed 5 left searching for answers
WATCH ABOVE: Police say 73-year-old Francesco Villi was the suspected shooter and had a long-standing dispute with the condo board. The names of the five people killed Sunday night have not been released, but three were members of the condo board. The wife of the board’s president remains in hospital in critical care. Marianne Dimain reports.

A 66-year-old woman who was shot in a rampage at a condominium north of Toronto is going to live, her husband says, but she has a long road to recovery.

John Di Nino says his wife Doreen is in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing emergency surgery Monday.

Doreen Di Nino was shot on Sunday after police say a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at a condominium in Vaughan, Ont., where he killed five others before police shot him dead.

John Di Nino says their lives will be forever altered.

He says he was in his condo when the gunman showed up at the door and opened fire on his wife.

He believes the gunman targeted his home because of a long-standing dispute between the shooter and the condominium board, of which Di Nino is president.

Breaking down the Vaughan mass shooting
© 2022 The Canadian Press

