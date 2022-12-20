Menu

Canada

Trudeau to attend ‘Three Amigos’ summit with U.S., Mexican presidents in January

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 20, 2022 12:37 pm
Click to play video: '‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau battles Biden over U.S. electric car credits'
‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau battles Biden over U.S. electric car credits
WATCH ABOVE: 'Three Amigos' summit: Trudeau battles Biden over U.S. electric car credits – Nov 18, 2021

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Mexico City to participate in the North American Leaders’ summit on Jan. 10, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more: Canada should show tough love with U.S. at Three Amigos summit, experts say

Trudeau will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the event where the leaders will “work together to help grow our economies,” according to the statement.

They will focus on areas including advancing collaboration across the electric vehicle supply chain, it said.

— Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey

