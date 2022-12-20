Menu

Crime

Vaughan condo residents supporting each other through mass shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 12:21 pm
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Residents of a condominium complex north of Toronto are coming together to support one another after five people were killed in a shooting at one of its buildings.

Three members of the building’s condo board were among the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that ended with the suspected gunman being shot dead by police.

Patricia Arcara lives in the highrise next to the one where the shooting took place and says residents at the complex have been supporting one another.

She says she brought food and drinks to evacuated residents on Sunday and has been checking daily on staff at the highrise where the shooting occurred.

Resident Antonio Damuno says he heard gunshots in his building on Sunday night and is still shaken by what happened.

Read more: Police name gunman in Vaughan mass shooting, was involved in dispute with condo

Authorities have said the 73-year-old suspected shooter, Francesco Villi, was a condo resident and used a semi-automatic handgun on his victims before he was shot dead by a police officer on the third floor.

Court documents for a man with the same name indicate a lengthy history of threatening members of the condo board. York Regional Police have said they are working to determine the motive in what they’ve called a “horrendous” shooting.

