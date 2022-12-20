Menu

Politics

Manitoba deficit set to shrink as economy and Crown energy utility rebound

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 12:44 pm
Cameron Friesen speaks during the daily briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020.The Manitoba government is, for the second time in three months, shrinking the size of its projected deficit. View image in full screen
Cameron Friesen speaks during the daily briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020.The Manitoba government is, for the second time in three months, shrinking the size of its projected deficit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government is, for the second time in three months, shrinking the size of its projected deficit.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is now expecting a deficit of $193 million for the fiscal year that ends in March.

Read more: Manitoba’s pre election throne speech promises better health care, less crime

That’s down from the $548 million predicted in last spring’s budget and the $202 million forecast in the last fiscal update in September.

The government says a major reason is the economic rebound after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and businesses reopened.

That has driven up revenues from income and sales taxes.

The other factor is a turnaround at Manitoba Hydro, which lost money last year but is now looking at a big profit due to wet weather, higher water levels and more export sales.

Read more: Manitobans can’t trust Conservatives to fix health care: Opposition NDP

The fiscal picture may brighten further next year, as the province is expecting equalization payments from the federal government to jump by more than a half-billion dollars.

Manitoba has been recording deficits since 2009, with the exception of a small $5-million surplus in 2019. The Progressive Conservative government has promised to balance the budget by 2028.

