Kitchener council approves rate changes for water, natural gas bills

On Monday night, Kitchener city council approved changes to natural gas and water rates that will come into effect on Jan. 1.

The changes will include a four per cent increase in user fees which are in part used to fund the city’s operating budget.

“Fees and charges are often used for programs and services where customers have a choice whether to use them and, for this reason, the use of fees and charges tends to be favoured over property taxes alone,” a release from the city said.

Area residents will also see a 4.5 per cent rate increase for water utilities which Kitchener says works out to an average of about $3.45 a month for the average customer.

Natural gas rates will decline from 21.45 cents per cubic metre to 20.85 cents per cubic metre as the city notes that market prices are expected to decline while they will still need funds to cover various capital, operations and financial costs. This will see the average bill drop about $81 per year.