Kitchener continues to develop official plan for next four years

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says it is ready to move onto the next phase of creating its strategic plan for the next four years.

The city says a survey of 1,000 residents was conducted earlier this year as they sought to learn the 10 things that residents would like Kitchener to keep in mind as it develops plans for 2023 to 2026.

Kitchener has also held its first sit-down with a group of 40 residents who were chosen based on the city’s demographics to help shape the plan.

“It has been amazing to see the amount of input Kitchener residents are providing to help form the plan that will guide this term of council in establishing a vision for the next 20 years,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“This participation is essential as we work together to determine our priorities for living and growing as a vibrant, prosperous community where everyone belongs.”

Read more: Ontario to assess municipal governments in Waterloo Region

Over the next five months, the resident panel will work with city staff and the Compass Kitchener Citizen Advisory Committee as the plan continues to develop.

The city expects to share a draft of the plan with everyone in the spring which will then head to council for discussion and refinement with final approval expected in June.