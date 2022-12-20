Menu

U.S. News

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in California leaves thousands without power

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 20, 2022 8:44 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s largest recorded earthquake an exciting and frightening event'
Alberta’s largest recorded earthquake an exciting and frightening event
A day after multiple earthquakes shook homes across northern Alberta, some people say the largest recorded earthquakes in the province's history was both scary and exhilarating. And as Chris Chacon reports, one expert says he's concerned with an earthquake this big in Alberta – Nov 30, 2022

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Read more: Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says

© 2022 The Canadian Press

