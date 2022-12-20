Damage around $500K following late night blaze at vacant building in downtown Hamilton

See more sharing options

Firefighters say damage to a two and a half storey vacant building in downtown Hamilton was “significant” following a late Monday multiple-alarm blaze.

Emergency crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. to the old Dominion Lending building on King Street East between Mary Street and Walnut Street South after reports of heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the upper level of the building did have residential units above the main floor.

HFD crews operating at a structure fire on King Street East this evening. King remains closed between Walnut & Catharine. #HamOnt #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/7mnuXn6hxK — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) December 20, 2022

“Concerned for fire spread to the adjacent buildings, the alarm was quickly upgraded, brining additional crews from across the city,” Cunliffe said in an e-mail.

“Firefighters entered the building to perform an aggressive search and rescue.”

One firefighter suffered a cut hand during the operartion and was treated in hospital.

Damage to the structure is in the neighbourhood of $500,000, according to Cunliffe.

The cause is not considered suspicious.

The office of the fire marshal has been notified.