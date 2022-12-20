Menu

Canada

Damage around $500K following late night blaze at vacant building in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 7:51 am
Firefighters put out a late night blaze at an unoccupied building on King Street East between Walnut and Catharrine on Dec. 20 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters put out a late night blaze at an unoccupied building on King Street East between Walnut and Catharrine on Dec. 20 2022. @HamiltonFireDep

Firefighters say damage to a two and a half storey vacant building in downtown Hamilton was “significant” following a late Monday multiple-alarm blaze.

Emergency crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. to the old Dominion Lending building on King Street East between Mary Street and Walnut Street South after reports of heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Fire chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News the upper level of the building did have residential units above the main floor.

“Concerned for fire spread to the adjacent buildings, the alarm was quickly upgraded, brining additional crews from across the city,” Cunliffe said in an e-mail.

“Firefighters entered the building to perform an aggressive search and rescue.”

One firefighter suffered a cut hand during the operartion and was treated in hospital.

Damage to the structure is in the neighbourhood of $500,000, according to Cunliffe.

The cause is not considered suspicious.

The office of the fire marshal has been notified.

