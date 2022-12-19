Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault in alleged random attack of 67-year-old at Vancouver bus stop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 11:04 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A suspect has been charged in an unprovoked attack on a man at a bus stop in Vancouver’s West End last month, police said Monday.

The 67-year-old victim was waiting for a bus near Davie and Thurlow streets on Nov. 8 when police allege a stranger attacked him.

Several witnesses phoned 911, and police were able to locate a suspect.

Read more: Vancouver police seek to identify suspect in September assault

In a media release, Vancouver police said David Keyler, 35, was arrested Sunday and has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He has been released on bail and is due back in court on Jan. 9.

Court records show a man of the same name and age has a lengthy criminal record of charges ranging from breach of probation and uttering threats to possession of drugs and assaulting a police officer spanning nearly a decade and in municipalities around the province.

vancouver policeVancouver crimeViolent crimeRandom Attackstranger attackrandom assaultstranger assaultvancouver stranger attack
