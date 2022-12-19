Man charged with assault in alleged random attack of 67-year-old at Vancouver bus stop

See more sharing options

A suspect has been charged in an unprovoked attack on a man at a bus stop in Vancouver’s West End last month, police said Monday.

The 67-year-old victim was waiting for a bus near Davie and Thurlow streets on Nov. 8 when police allege a stranger attacked him.

Several witnesses phoned 911, and police were able to locate a suspect.

In a media release, Vancouver police said David Keyler, 35, was arrested Sunday and has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He has been released on bail and is due back in court on Jan. 9.

Court records show a man of the same name and age has a lengthy criminal record of charges ranging from breach of probation and uttering threats to possession of drugs and assaulting a police officer spanning nearly a decade and in municipalities around the province.