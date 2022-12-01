Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver police seek to identify suspect in September assault

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 9:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police search for assault suspect wanted for injuring 3 women'
Vancouver police search for assault suspect wanted for injuring 3 women
Vancouver police are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an assault that injured three women in mid-September. The women were walking near Smith and Hornby when they were approached by a group of strangers.

Vancouver police have released CCTV video as they work to solve an assault case from the late summer.

The incident happened early in the morning of Sept. 19, as three women were walking near Smithe and Hornby streets in downtown Vancouver.

Police say a group of strangers approached and began assaulting the women, leaving them with “numerous” injuries to their faces and arms.

Read more: Man charged after baby spat on in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police say

On Tuesday, police released video of one of the attackers, a woman believed to be in her 20s, in the hopes someone recognizes her.

The suspect is described as having long, dark hair and was wearing a black crop top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information on the assault is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.

Suspect in Vancouver apartment attack charged with other asaults

 

Crime
