Vancouver police seek to identify suspect in September assault

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police have released CCTV video as they work to solve an assault case from the late summer.

The incident happened early in the morning of Sept. 19, as three women were walking near Smithe and Hornby streets in downtown Vancouver.

Police say a group of strangers approached and began assaulting the women, leaving them with “numerous” injuries to their faces and arms.

On Tuesday, police released video of one of the attackers, a woman believed to be in her 20s, in the hopes someone recognizes her.

The suspect is described as having long, dark hair and was wearing a black crop top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information on the assault is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.