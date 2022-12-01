Vancouver police seek to identify suspect in September assault

Vancouver police have released CCTV video as they work to solve an assault case from the late summer.
The incident happened early in the morning of Sept. 19, as three women were walking near Smithe and Hornby streets in downtown Vancouver.
Police say a group of strangers approached and began assaulting the women, leaving them with “numerous” injuries to their faces and arms.
Read more: Man charged after baby spat on in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police say
On Tuesday, police released video of one of the attackers, a woman believed to be in her 20s, in the hopes someone recognizes her.
-
New kids dental benefit now open to some Canadians. Here’s what to know
-
Country singer Jake Flint, 37, dies just hours after his wedding
The suspect is described as having long, dark hair and was wearing a black crop top, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information on the assault is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.
Comments