Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on South Perimeter Highway

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the South Perimeter Highway Monday.

RCMP say it happened just after 4 p.m., when a small car and large cube truck were driving west just after the Pembina Highway overpass when they collided.

RELATED: Woman killed in King Edward Street crash

The woman in the car was taken to hospital, while the driver of the cube truck was not hurt. The westbound lane was closed to traffic for several hours, before reopening just after 7 p.m.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.