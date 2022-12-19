Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CTV News head Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Journalist Lisa LaFlamme invested into the Order of Canada'
Journalist Lisa LaFlamme invested into the Order of Canada
Renowned journalist Lisa LaFlamme was appointed officer of the Order of Canada on Thursday by Gov. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, for being an "inspirational role model in news broadcasting." – Nov 3, 2022

CTV News head Michael Melling, who took leave from his job in August amid the fallout from the ousting of lead anchor Lisa LaFlamme, has been reassigned at Bell Media, a company statement says.

Trending Now
Trending Now

LaFlamme, who had worked for CTV News for 35 years, has said she was informed on June 29 that Bell Media made a “business decision” to end her contract.

More to come…

Bell MediaCTVLisa LaFlammeCTV Newslisa laflamme CTVLisa LaFlamme falloutMichael Melling CTV
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers