Mastodon blood found on 13,000-year-old stone tool uncovered in Hamilton excavation

Researchers say they’ve finally confirmed the discovery of blood residue from a now-extinct mastodon on an old stone tool from a 19-year-old excavation on the Niagara Escarpment.

A newly released research paper in the Journal of Archaeological Science is reporting the finding was discovered during a routine “cultural resource management study” for the city of Hamilton between 2003 and 2004.

Dozens of stone tools — including projectile (spear) points and hide scrapers — were extracted from a Mount Albion West location in the Red Hill Valley area and likely used by the first human occupants of Ontario who moved into the area at the end of the last ice age some 12,000 years ago.

“This startling discovery is unprecedented in Ontario — it’s the first concrete archaeological evidence of the butchering of mastodon or mammoth in the province,” said Ronald Williamson, founder and senior associate of Archaeological Services Inc., in a media release.

“We couldn’t believe our luck that the blood protein residue had survived this long.”

Mastodons, which looked similar to modern elephants, are believed to have lived in herds and were predominantly forest-dwelling animals in North and Central America some 11,000 years ago.

Scientific analysis of one tool by laboratories at the University of Wyoming and the University of Tulsa suggests it was used in a hunt by Paleo-Indian peoples, the first residents in the area.

The tools have now been transferred to the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa for further study.

Curators have not yet confirmed if the pieces will become part of any future display at the institution.