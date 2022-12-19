Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mastodon blood found on 13,000-year-old stone tool uncovered in Hamilton excavation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 12:41 pm
Mastodon skeleton View image in full screen
Visitors walk past a 2018 Mastodon skeleton display at the Royal Alberta Museum, in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Researchers say they’ve finally confirmed the discovery of blood residue from a now-extinct mastodon on an old stone tool from a 19-year-old excavation on the Niagara Escarpment.

A newly released research paper in the Journal of Archaeological Science is reporting the finding was discovered during a routine “cultural resource management study” for the city of Hamilton between 2003 and 2004.

Dozens of stone tools — including projectile (spear) points and hide scrapers — were extracted from a Mount Albion West location in the Red Hill Valley area and likely used by the first human occupants of Ontario who moved into the area at the end of the last ice age some 12,000 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“This startling discovery is unprecedented in Ontario — it’s the first concrete archaeological evidence of the butchering of mastodon or mammoth in the province,” said Ronald Williamson, founder and senior associate of Archaeological Services Inc., in a media release.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: NASA launches satellite to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers

“We couldn’t believe our luck that the blood protein residue had survived this long.”

Mastodons, which looked similar to modern elephants, are believed to have lived in herds and were predominantly forest-dwelling animals in North and Central America some 11,000 years ago.

Scientific analysis of one tool by laboratories at the University of Wyoming and the University of Tulsa suggests it was used in a hunt by Paleo-Indian peoples, the first residents in the area.

The tools have now been transferred to the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa for further study.

Curators have not yet confirmed if the pieces will become part of any future display at the institution.

Click to play video: 'Has the cold & flu season peaked in Canada?'
Has the cold & flu season peaked in Canada?
Story continues below advertisement
HamiltonHamilton newsCanadian Museum Of HistoryWoolly MammothMastodonHamilton Historyscience newsRed Hill Valleyarchaeological findArchaeological Services Inc.hamilton mastodonmastodon hamilton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers