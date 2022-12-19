Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey suffering life-threatening injuries

See more sharing options

Mounties in Surrey say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a vehicle collision near 168th Street and Fraser Highway in Fleetwood Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The driver remained on scene and Surrey RCMP says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

No word yet if speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.

2:10 Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders

As of Sunday night, a road closure is in effect on 168th Street between 83rd Avenue and 81A Avenue.

People are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in as well.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.