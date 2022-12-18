Castle Mountain Resort breaks this season’s snow record

Send this page to someone via email

Castle Mountain Resort has claimed the crown for most snow at any Alberta ski resort so far this season.

With a base depth of more than 300 centimetres and more to come, Cole Fawcett, sales and marketing manager at the resort, said current snowpack conditions are weeks ahead of normal.

“We’re already 15 per cent of the way through the season and already a third of our way to average annual snowfall,” said Fawcett.

With the recent addition of snow guns to their arsenal, on Nov. 26, the resort was able to have its earliest opening in 25 years.

“We owe that to mother nature this season and we also owe that in part to our ability to make snow,” said Fawcett. “Which is really key in laying down that nice firm base surface and then we get the nice fluffy stuff on top.”

The resort has welcomed more than 11,000 skiers and snowboarders to the mountain so far this season.

Angela Roman and her kids Anna and Marco were blown away by the early season conditions.

“We usually don’t get out till after Christmas, so this is really nice,” said Marco.

“(There’s) way more snow than we expected; it’s a fabulous day,” added Angela.

Kerry Stevenson planned a family vacation for him and his three sons. This weekend was their first-time skiing Castle together.

“There’s some sick powder with tons of coverage and we’re just slaying out there,” said David Stevenson, Kerry’s son.

“Let’s just keep this Alberta’s secret,” Kerry said.

Snow continues to fall at Castle Mountain as of Sunday, and Fawcett expects great conditions for the remainder of the holiday season.

“It’s gonna be a heck of a Christmas season especially if this keeps up,” said Fawcett.

“If the forecast models hold, by the time we get into Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, we’re gonna be back into more normal temperatures,” said Fawcett. “(We will have) really pleasant skiing and snowboarding conditions.”