World

North Korea launches ballistic missile into waters off east coast

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 17, 2022 10:02 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea broadcasts ICBM missile launch, Kim Jong Un reveals daughter for 1st time'
North Korea broadcasts ICBM missile launch, Kim Jong Un reveals daughter for 1st time
North Korean state television broadcasted the video of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in a heavily-produced launch video with dramatic music and video effects on Saturday, with leader Kim Jong Un also appearing with his daughter for the first time. University of North Korean studies professor Yang Moo-jin said that the Friday launch made up for the failure on Nov. 3 and showed the North's technology is improving – Nov 19, 2022

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday into waters off its east coast, South Korean and Japanese officials said.

South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said the launch occurred Sunday morning but gave no further details. The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed the launch.

Read more: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile designed to target the U.S.

Japan’s Coast Guard said it was informed by the Defense Ministry that North Korea’s suspected missile landed in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, but did not say how close it was from the Japanese coast.

Japan’s NHK national television quoted unnamed government sources saying the missile landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Sunday’s launch came three days after North Korea said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow it to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland.

In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles including last month’s launch of its developmental, longest-range liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

Click to play video: 'South Korea holds amphibious combat drills following North’s provocations'
South Korea holds amphibious combat drills following North’s provocations

The exact status of North Korea’s nuclear attack capability remains in secrecy, as all its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in recent years have been carried out at a steep angle to avoid neighboring countries.

Some experts speculate North Korea already has functioning nuclear-tipped missiles that can hit the entire U.S., given the number of years it has spent on its nuclear program. But others say country is still years away from acquiring such weapons, saying it has yet to publicly prove it has a technology to protect warheads from the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry.

The United States and South Korea have expanded their regular military drills and pushed to further bolster their combined defense capability in the face of North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. North Korea has threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively in potential conflicts with the United States and South Korea, and the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”

