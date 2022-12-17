Orange Santa Returns to nine southern First Nations in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Orange Santa is returning for a second season to make holiday wishes come true for thousands of children in nine southern First Nations in Manitoba, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) announced Saturday.

“The timing of these visits could not be better, with so many heavy issues impacting our citizens and Nations over the last few weeks,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.”

“Now is the time to shift our focus to the love and happiness many associate with Christmas, and to share the warmth of the season with our youngest citizens.

“The smiles are infectious when Orange Santa stops by, and I cannot wait to experience the joy first-hand.”

Orange Santa be visiting in Dauphin River, Lake St. Martin, Pinaymootang, Berens River, and Little Grand Rapids First Nations.

He also made deliveries of gifts for children in Dakota Plains, Long Plain, Swan Lake, Canupawakpa Dakota, the SCO said.

“Orange Santa proved to be one of the highlights of the entire year in 2021,” added Grand Chief Daniels.

“This year, we are helping him travel to all new locations, to spread joy and love to even more children and their families.

“I cannot understate how vital it to spread the message that every child matters and deserves to feel special at Christmas.”

People can keep up with Orange Santa’s travels and see the uplifting photos by following SCO’s social media pages until the campaign concludes on December 22.

