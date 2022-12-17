Alpha’s plant-based breakfast sandwich sausage recalled over undeclared milk

Send this page to someone via email

Prompted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)’s test results, Alpha’s plant-based breakfast sandwich-meatless sausage is being recalled because it contains milk not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold across the country, Health Canada said in an alert issued Friday.

“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the agency said.

The agency has also warned against serving, using, selling or distributing the recalled products.

2:05 Could what you eat help save the world?

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, there have been no reported reactions associated with the product.

According to Health Canada, the recalled product has UPC ‘8 10070 35037 6’ and ‘LOT: 020722MSS EXP: 02/07/2024’ at the back of the packaging.

The CFIA is further conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products, Health Canada said.

For now, the food inspection agency is verifying that all recalled products are being removed from Canadian markets.