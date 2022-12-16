Kelowna RCMP warns public after string of strategic break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season is here, and Kelowna RCMP are sending out a warning following a recent string of strategic break-ins in Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm.

Police say thieves have been forcing entry into vehicles, stealing garage door openers and other sensitive documents — most notably auto insurance papers, commonly stored in the glove box. From there, the thieves are able to find out exactly where that vehicle owner resides and enter their home via the garage door.

“We’ve had a few reports of this kind of incident happening where cars are being broken into, and the identification has been stolen – insurance papers, some people are leaving their driver’s license in the vehicles,” explained Kelowna RCMP Const., Mike Della-Paolera.

“This information is being stolen and it’s giving criminals time to attend the residences and do break-ins at the residence.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, criminals have been going after vehicles at shopping centres. They’re also slashing the tires of the vehicles they’re targeting to buy themselves more time while breaking into the victim’s home.

“Whether it’s a grocery store, or a local mall, places that people will park their vehicle for a little bit longer time period, and from there this is where it’s happening,” said Della-Paolera.

To combat the spike in vehicle and home break-ins, the RCMP offer some preventative tips:

“We’re asking people to maybe not keep their insurance papers in their glove box or above their visors, and maybe put them in the trunk of their vehicles where it’s a little bit more secure,” said Della-Paolera.

“The same can be said for garage door remotes. Maybe hide it by putting it under the seat or just in a less accessible area. These criminals are speedy, so you have to make it more challenging for them.”

Const. Della-Paolera added that anyone seeing anything suspicious in a neighbourhood or a parking lot is asked to contact the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement