Brandon RCMP on the lookout for Glenboro bank robber

Brandon RCMP are asking for the public’s help with finding a Glenboro bank robber.
On Dec. 8 a man stepped into a bank on Railway Avenue and demanded cash at roughly 3 p.m.
Officers say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police describe the suspect as six feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black cap with No Fear on it, a blue Domino’s Pizza jacket, black pants, sunglasses, black gloves and a blue medical face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon RCMP at 204- 726-7522.
