Crime

Brandon RCMP on the lookout for Glenboro bank robber

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 4:35 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

Brandon RCMP are asking for the public’s help with finding a Glenboro bank robber.

On Dec. 8 a man stepped into a bank on Railway Avenue and demanded cash at roughly 3 p.m.

Read more: Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged

Officers say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as six feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black cap with No Fear on it, a blue Domino’s Pizza jacket, black pants, sunglasses, black gloves and a blue medical face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon RCMP at 204- 726-7522.

