IN PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets parts of Canada as storm moves east

Canadians who hadn’t yet cracked out their snow shovels were forced to on Friday as a snowstorm moved through eastern Canada.

Images of white streets were captured in cities like Ottawa and Montreal due to a weather system passing over the region, the same one that dumped several centimetres of snow in Toronto and nearby areas on Thursday.

Here’s a look at Friday’s snowfall.

Ottawa

Environment Canada issued weather warnings for eastern regions of Ontario including Ottawa on Friday, with snowfall expected to continue into early Saturday before tapering off into light flurries.

View image in full screen Snow is seen covering the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 16. Bryan Mullan/Global News

Much of southern Ontario had already seen significant snowfall, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. – known as a Colorado low – hit the province Thursday.

View image in full screen Snow clings to a pedestrian’s hood as they make their way along a street in Ottawa, as a snowfall warning is in effect for the region on Friday, Dec. 16. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada said Friday Ottawa could see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. Peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour were likely.

View image in full screen Thick snow covered the trees in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16. Bryan Mullan/Global News

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the federal weather agency said.

View image in full screen A pedestrian uses their umbrella to shield themselves from the windblown snow as they make their way along a sidewalk in Ottawa. A snowfall warning is in effect for the region on Friday, Dec. 16. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Montreal

Snowfall warnings were issued for much of southern Quebec on Friday, and the province’s largest city was no exception.

View image in full screen A man walks past holiday decorations in Montreal’s Place D’Armes as the city deals with the first major snowstorm of the season on Friday, Dec. 16. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal was forecast to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, with the accumulation ending Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

View image in full screen Snowfall is seen at a church in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 16. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Ministers of several governments, who have been in Montreal in recent weeks for the COP15 biodiversity summit, got to witness Friday’s snowfall.

View image in full screen People walk through the snow past the site of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal on Friday, Dec. 16. Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said in its snowfall warning for Montreal.

View image in full screen Snow covers benches in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood on Friday, Dec. 16. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

New Brunswick

The saying “calm before the storm” is arguably a cliché at this point in time, but it can be applied to New Brunswick amid Environment Canada’s forecast for the province.

View image in full screen Snow from Tuesday melts quickly on a sidewalk in Fredericton, N.B., on Friday, Dec. 16. Environment Canada is calling for 15 centimetres of snow to fall in the city by Saturday evening. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

Fredericton, which was dealt some wintry weather early this week, enjoyed snowmelt on Friday – but it won’t last for long.

Environment Canada is forecasting 15 centimetres of snow for the city by Saturday evening, with an additional 10 centimetres likely by Sunday evening.

View image in full screen A truck with a mounted plow drives on St. George Street in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday, a day after the city received about 15 centimeters of snow. Moncton is expected to get 15 to 25 centimeters of snow by Sunday evening, Environment Canada says. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

Moncton, meanwhile, is forecast to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday evening.

Canada is in its last days of the fall season, with winter set to officially begin on Dec. 21.