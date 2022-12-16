IN PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets parts of Canada as storm moves east

Canadians who hadn’t yet cracked out their snow shovels were forced to on Friday as a snowstorm moved through eastern Canada.
Images of white streets were captured in cities like Ottawa and Montreal due to a weather system passing over the region, the same one that dumped several centimetres of snow in Toronto and nearby areas on Thursday.
Here’s a look at Friday’s snowfall.
Ottawa
Environment Canada issued weather warnings for eastern regions of Ontario including Ottawa on Friday, with snowfall expected to continue into early Saturday before tapering off into light flurries.
Much of southern Ontario had already seen significant snowfall, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. – known as a Colorado low – hit the province Thursday.
Environment Canada said Friday Ottawa could see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning. Peak snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour were likely.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the federal weather agency said.
Montreal
Snowfall warnings were issued for much of southern Quebec on Friday, and the province’s largest city was no exception.
Montreal was forecast to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, with the accumulation ending Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said.
Ministers of several governments, who have been in Montreal in recent weeks for the COP15 biodiversity summit, got to witness Friday’s snowfall.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said in its snowfall warning for Montreal.
New Brunswick
The saying “calm before the storm” is arguably a cliché at this point in time, but it can be applied to New Brunswick amid Environment Canada’s forecast for the province.
Fredericton, which was dealt some wintry weather early this week, enjoyed snowmelt on Friday – but it won’t last for long.
Environment Canada is forecasting 15 centimetres of snow for the city by Saturday evening, with an additional 10 centimetres likely by Sunday evening.
Moncton, meanwhile, is forecast to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Sunday evening.
Canada is in its last days of the fall season, with winter set to officially begin on Dec. 21.
