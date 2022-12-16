Police in N.S. say high-risk sex offender charged with stalking woman

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man they previously warned the public about as being a high-risk sex offender has been charged with criminal harassment after two alleged stalking incidents in Yarmouth.

Police said in a Friday release that a 64-year-old man from Rockville, N.S. had stalked a 25-year-old woman in Yarmouth in October, and had allegedly stalked the same victim again on the same location in December.

“RCMP officers collected surveillance footage in the area that helped provide additional evidence relating to the stalking described by the victim,” read the release.

Police arrested 64-year-old Allen William Desrosiers on Chebogue Road on Wednesday. The RCMP say officers transported him to Yarmouth Provincial Court where he was charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

Earlier this week, RCMP warned Yarmouth-area residents that a high-risk offender with the same name was residing in Rockville. RCMP confirmed to Global News it was the same man now charged.

Police said on Wednesday that Desrosiers, who is a Canadian citizen, was convicted of sexual offences in the United States. He completed a 23-year sentence in 2019, for crimes including kidnapping, rape, assault and battery. All of his victims in Massachusetts were female and ranged in age from 16 to 47.

RCMP said in the mid-week release that Desrosiers was released without conditions after completing that sentence and asked that any suspicious activity be reported to police.

Friday’s charges came two days later.

According to police, Desrosiers was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Monday.