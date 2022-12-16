3 fined for illegal moose hunting in northern City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Three Ontario men were fined a total $14,500 for illegal moose hunting in the northern part of the City of Kawartha Lakes in October 2021.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resource and Forestry, in provincial court in Lindsay, the three hunters pleaded guilty to their roles involving shooting a cow moose in the vicinity of Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park.

Court heard that on Oct. 21, 2021, a conservation officer on ATV patrol checked a hunting group heading home. The trio had harvested a cow and a calf moose, both of which had already been brought to a butcher.

Justice of the Peace Herbert Radtke heard that hunter Karl Thiel shot a cow moose. A second individual, Marshall Thompson, had a hunting tag belonging to Addison Thompson and attached it to the shot animal.

The court heard Addison later provided false information on his mandatory moose hunter report stating he had been moose hunting for one day. It was determined Addison did not go hunting and had provided his tag to Marshall.

Thiel, of Cayguya, pleaded guilty and was fined $4,000 for unlawfully hunting a cow moose without a licence and $500 for failing to submit his moose hunter report by Dec. 29, 2021. In addition, he received a one-year hunting licence suspension.

Marshall Thompson, of Orillia, pleaded guilty and was fined $4,000 for unlawfully hunting a cow moose without a licence and $2,000 for unlawfully using a licence, or component of a licence, issued to someone else. In addition, he received a one-year hunting licence suspension.

Addison Thompson, of Bracebridge, pleaded guilty and was fined $3,000 for enabling someone else to unlawfully use a licence, or component of a licence, issued to himself and $1,000 for making a false statement in a document.

The court proceeding was heard remotely on Oct. 17, 2022, the ministry said.