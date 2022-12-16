Waterloo police offer $50K reward for information relating to Gavin Daley homicide

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police announced that they were offering a $50,000 reward for information in connection with the Gavin Daley homicide.

Police found Daley’s body on Dec. 17, 2015, after a fire was extinguished in an apartment at 123 Westwood Dr. in Kitchener, Ont.

“Mr. Daley was discovered with signs of trauma and a postmortem later determined that he had been shot,” Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton told reporters at a press conference Friday morning.

Hilton said 23 different officers have been involved in the case over the past seven years and that they have interviewed more than 300 people in their search for answers.

“In the hopes of receiving more information in connection to this investigation, we are announcing a cash reward for up to $50,000 to anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mr. Daly,” Hilton said.

Daley’s mom Veronica also issued an impassioned plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“Gavin deserves justice. My family deserves justice. Please come forward. Help us get some semblance of closure,” she asked.

She also thanked police for their hard work in attempting to solve Gavin’s murder.

“But unfortunately, the snitches get stitches culture scares people and stops them from coming forward,” Veronica said.

“My family begs you to please find a way to share what you know we need to know.”