What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the Christmas holidays

This year Christmas Day falls on a Sunday which means many facilities and services in Peterborough, Ont., will see modified hours and/or closures during the holiday period and into the New Year.

The city’s public works office remains open during the period. Urgent matters can be served by calling 705-745-1386. The line is monitored daily 24 hours a day.

All emergency shelter services can be reached at 705-926-0096.

Here are the hours of operation for some services and businesses over the holidays

(Note, some services may change due to the expected major snowstorm on Friday and the weekend).

Municipal/provincial

City Hall

Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 24 to Jan. 2: Closed (including the tax office, clerk’s office, building services and planning). Online services available at www.peterborough.ca.

Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Garbage/recycling collection

Dec. 24 to Jan. 3: No changes. A regular schedule applies for garbage and recycling collection. For missed recycling collection, phone Emterra at 705-742-3139. For missed garbage collection, phone Public Works at 705-745-1386.

Bensfort Road Landfill

Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27 to Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed

Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Recycling drop-off depot

Dec. 24 to Jan 3: Open regular hours

Hazardous waste depot

Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 28: Closed

Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec 31: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 to Jan. 3: Closed

Peterborough Airport

Dec. 23 to Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26 to Jan. 3: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough Transit

Holiday service hours run Dec. 24 to Jan. 7. On Saturday, Dec. 24 and on Saturday, Dec. 31, all routes will end early, with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. (7:33 p.m. on Route 3 Park). The evening PTBOnDemand service will be unavailable on both days. As well, the extended New Year’s Eve service will not be offered this year.

Full details are found in this article.

Regular hours resume at the Simcoe Street Bus Terminal on Jan. 2. For inquiries, call Transit Operations at 705-745-0525 or by email at transitoperations@peterborough.ca.

Peterborough social services

Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Noon Dec. 24 to Jan. 2: Closed

Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Provincial offences office (front desk, 99 Simcoe St.)

Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-31: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1-2: Closed

New Canadians Centre (221 Romaine St.)

Dec. 23 to Jan. 2: Open by appointment only.

Downtown Youth Space

Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 3

Health

Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic

Dec. 25 and Jan. 1: Closed

Regular hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to noon.

2:17 Peterborough, Lindsay and Cobourg hospitals open clinics to alleviate emergency department stress

Peterborough Public Health

Offices Closed noon Dec. 23 to Dec. 27 and noon Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. Visit the health unit’s website for a full list of upcoming clinics for first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccinations. All booster vaccinations must be booked by appointment. The after-hours line will be available for public health emergencies at 705-743-1000

One Roof Community Centre (99 Brock St.)

Drop-in facility: Extended hours 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 2. Meal provided between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (466 George St. North)

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to Dec. 28: Closed

Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Elizabeth Fry Society (150 King St., fourth floor)

Dec. 23: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-Jan. 2: Closed, peer support 24-7 throughout the holidays by calling 705-768-4334

FourCast (Four Counties Addiction Services Team, 200-130 Hunter St. West)

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to Dec. 27: Closed

Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed

360 Clinic (360 George. St. North)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 29-30: Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Mobile Support Overdose Support Team (MSort, 220 Simcoe St.)

Dec. 26-Dec. 27 and Jan. 2: Closed

Opioid response hub (220 Simcoe St.)

No closures over the holidays

PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network, 60 Hunter St. East)

Dec. 23: Closed at 12:30 p.m.

Dec: 24 to Jan. 2: Closed

Arts, leisure and recreation

Quaker Foods City Square (284 Louis St.)

The outdoor rink is open most days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except the following days (closure may also occur due to inclement weather or ice conditions):

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed.

Jan. 1: Closed.

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St.)

Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 24 to Dec. 26: Closed for ice rentals

Dec. 27: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 to Dec. 29: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 30: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 31 to Jan. 2: Closed

Jan 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight.

Arena box office: Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.)

Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open noon to 10 p.m.; public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Public skate each day 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open noon 3 p.m. Public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 2 to Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way)

Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2 to Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.)

Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27 to Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)

Dec. 23: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 27: Closed

Dec. 28 to Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed

Jan. 3: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum(910 Monaghan Rd.)

Closed as museum prepares for relocation to Asburham Drive in summer 2023.

Trent University Bata Library

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3: Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.)

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27 to Dec. 30: Regular hours

Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.)

Dec. 23: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Closed

Dec. 28 to Dec. 31: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 to Jan. 3: Closed

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)

Dec. 23: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Closed

Dec. 28-30: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 to Jan. 2: Closed

Jan. 3: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shopping

Holiday hours according to businesses’ websites (check stores for regular hours).

The Beer Store

Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours

Dec. 24: All stores closed at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores closed

Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed

Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

LCBO (Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific outlet hours)

Dec. 23: Portage Place and Lansdowne West/Parkway open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sherbrooke/George and Lansdowne East/Asburnham open 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24: All Peterborough outlets open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores closed

Dec. 26: Select stores open.

Dec. 31: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Select stores close at 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

Costco (485 The Parkway)

Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and Liftlock – 142 Hunter St. E.)

Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Both closed

Dec. 27 to Dec. 30: Sherbrooke open 7 a.m to 10 p.m.; Liftlock open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Both closed

FreshCo. (181 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)

Dec. 23: Both open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Both closed

Dec. 26: Both open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall (645 Lansdowne St. W.).

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.):

Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morello’s Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.)

Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.):

Dec. 23: Both open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24: Both open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Both closed

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.)

Dec 23: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.):

Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Jan. 1: Closed

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.):

Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Both closed

Dec. 26: Both open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: Both open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jan. 1: Both closed

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)

