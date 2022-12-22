What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the Christmas holidays

This year Christmas Day falls on a Sunday which means many facilities and services in Peterborough, Ont., will see modified hours and/or closures during the holiday period and into the New Year.
The city’s public works office remains open during the period. Urgent matters can be served by calling 705-745-1386. The line is monitored daily 24 hours a day.
All emergency shelter services can be reached at 705-926-0096.
Here are the hours of operation for some services and businesses over the holidays
(Note, some services may change due to the expected major snowstorm on Friday and the weekend).
Municipal/provincial
City Hall
- Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 24 to Jan. 2: Closed (including the tax office, clerk’s office, building services and planning). Online services available at www.peterborough.ca.
- Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
Garbage/recycling collection
- Dec. 24 to Jan. 3: No changes. A regular schedule applies for garbage and recycling collection. For missed recycling collection, phone Emterra at 705-742-3139. For missed garbage collection, phone Public Works at 705-745-1386.
Bensfort Road Landfill
- Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27 to Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed
- Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Recycling drop-off depot
- Dec. 24 to Jan 3: Open regular hours
Hazardous waste depot
- Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 28: Closed
- Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec 31: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 1 to Jan. 3: Closed
Peterborough Airport
- Dec. 23 to Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26 to Jan. 3: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peterborough Transit
Holiday service hours run Dec. 24 to Jan. 7. On Saturday, Dec. 24 and on Saturday, Dec. 31, all routes will end early, with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. (7:33 p.m. on Route 3 Park). The evening PTBOnDemand service will be unavailable on both days. As well, the extended New Year’s Eve service will not be offered this year.
Full details are found in this article.
Regular hours resume at the Simcoe Street Bus Terminal on Jan. 2. For inquiries, call Transit Operations at 705-745-0525 or by email at transitoperations@peterborough.ca.
Peterborough social services
- Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Noon Dec. 24 to Jan. 2: Closed
- Jan. 3: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Provincial offences office (front desk, 99 Simcoe St.)
- Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25-28: Closed
- Dec. 29-31: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 1-2: Closed
New Canadians Centre (221 Romaine St.)
- Dec. 23 to Jan. 2: Open by appointment only.
Downtown Youth Space
- Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 3
Health
Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic
- Dec. 25 and Jan. 1: Closed
- Regular hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Offices Closed noon Dec. 23 to Dec. 27 and noon Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. Visit the health unit’s website for a full list of upcoming clinics for first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccinations. All booster vaccinations must be booked by appointment. The after-hours line will be available for public health emergencies at 705-743-1000
One Roof Community Centre (99 Brock St.)
- Drop-in facility: Extended hours 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 2. Meal provided between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (466 George St. North)
- Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 28: Closed
- Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Elizabeth Fry Society (150 King St., fourth floor)
- Dec. 23: Open 9 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25-Jan. 2: Closed, peer support 24-7 throughout the holidays by calling 705-768-4334
FourCast (Four Counties Addiction Services Team, 200-130 Hunter St. West)
- Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec. 29 to Dec. 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
- Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed
360 Clinic (360 George. St. North)
- Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 29-30: Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Mobile Support Overdose Support Team (MSort, 220 Simcoe St.)
- Dec. 26-Dec. 27 and Jan. 2: Closed
Opioid response hub (220 Simcoe St.)
- No closures over the holidays
PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network, 60 Hunter St. East)
- Dec. 23: Closed at 12:30 p.m.
- Dec: 24 to Jan. 2: Closed
Arts, leisure and recreation
Quaker Foods City Square (284 Louis St.)
The outdoor rink is open most days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except the following days (closure may also occur due to inclement weather or ice conditions):
- Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed.
- Jan. 1: Closed.
Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St.)
- Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 24 to Dec. 26: Closed for ice rentals
- Dec. 27: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to Dec. 29: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 30: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 31 to Jan. 2: Closed
- Jan 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight.
Arena box office: Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.)
- Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open noon to 10 p.m.; public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 27-30: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Public skate each day 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Open noon 3 p.m. Public skate 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Jan. 2 to Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way)
- Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2 to Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.)
- Dec. 23: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27 to Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)
- Dec. 23: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec. 28 to Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jan. 1 to Jan. 2: Closed
- Jan. 3: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Canadian Canoe Museum(910 Monaghan Rd.)
- Closed as museum prepares for relocation to Asburham Drive in summer 2023.
Trent University Bata Library
- Dec. 23 to Jan. 3: Closed
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.)
- Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27 to Dec. 30: Regular hours
- Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.)
- Dec. 23: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec. 28 to Dec. 31: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1 to Jan. 3: Closed
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)
- Dec. 23: Open 9 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 24 to Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec. 28-30: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31 to Jan. 2: Closed
- Jan. 3: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shopping
Holiday hours according to businesses’ websites (check stores for regular hours).
The Beer Store
- Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours
- Dec. 24: All stores closed at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: All stores closed
- Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed
- Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: All stores closed
LCBO (Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific outlet hours)
- Dec. 23: Portage Place and Lansdowne West/Parkway open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sherbrooke/George and Lansdowne East/Asburnham open 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 24: All Peterborough outlets open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: All stores closed
- Dec. 26: Select stores open.
- Dec. 31: Most stores close at 6 p.m. Select stores close at 8 p.m.
- Jan. 1: All stores closed
Costco (485 The Parkway)
- Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and Liftlock – 142 Hunter St. E.)
- Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 26: Both closed
- Dec. 27 to Dec. 30: Sherbrooke open 7 a.m to 10 p.m.; Liftlock open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Both closed
FreshCo. (181 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Dec. 23: Both open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Both closed
- Dec. 26: Both open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lansdowne Place Mall (645 Lansdowne St. W.).
- Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.):
- Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Morello’s Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.)
- Dec. 23: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.):
- Dec. 23: Both open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Both open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Both closed
Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.)
- Dec 23: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.):
- Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Jan. 1: Closed
Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.):
- Dec. 23: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Both closed
- Dec. 26: Both open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 27-30: Both open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Both closed
Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Dec. 23: Both open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Both closed
- Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: Both open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Both open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Both closed
