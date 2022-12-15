Menu

Peterborough Transit adjusts routes during holidays until early January 2023

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 4:11 pm
Peterborough Transit says all of its routes will have service adjustments from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough Transit says all of its routes will have service adjustments from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, 2023. Global News Peterborough file

Service adjustments will be in place for all Peterborough Transit routes during the holiday period from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, 2023.

On Saturday, Dec. 24 and on Saturday, Dec. 31, all routes will end early, with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. (7:33 p.m. on Route 3 Park). The evening PTBOnDemand service will be unavailable both days. As well, the extended New Year’s Eve service will not be offered this year.

Read more: Ongoing staffing shortage leads to cancelled trips for Peterborough Transit

There will be no service on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, January 1.

Other changes:

  • All Route 11 and 11A Water trips will be suspended from Dec. 24 to Jan. 8, with regular weekday service resuming on Monday, Jan. 9.
  • On Monday, Dec. 26 a holiday/Sunday service schedule will be in place, with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. (or 7:33 p.m. on Route 3 Park). Evening PTBOnDemand service will not be available.
  • On all routes, late evening trips departing after 11:32 p.m. are suspended between the period of Saturday, Dec. 24 to Saturday, Jan. 7.
  • Routes 3, 4 will see changes effective Jan. 2. Route 3 will operate hourly after 9 a.m.; Route 4 Weller will be reduced to operate hourly as Peterborough Transit continues to work towards providing more stable service.
Transit Customer Service desk

The customer service desk at the Simcoe Street Terminal will operate with adjusted hours for the holiday period:

  • Saturday, Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed
  • Monday, Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 1: closed

Regular hours resume at the terminal on Monday, Jan. 2.

Passengers with inquiries about the transit service are asked to call transit operations at 705-745-0525 or by email at transitoperations@peterborough.ca. Regular updates are found on Twitter @ptbo_transit or via the transit app or online.

