Mississauga neighbourhood sees 2 vehicle fires on same day, 1 deemed arson

A Mississauga neighbourhood saw two vehicle fires on Thursday, both of which were captured on video.

Around 11:30 p.m., a tractor that had a plow attachment was engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a mall in the Erindale Station Road and Forestwood Drive area, just north of Dundas Street West.

Global News shot video of the blaze and firefighters arriving on scene. It was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services told Global News that Peel Regional Police briefly investigated the blaze, but it was deemed not suspicious.

It was hypothesized that the tractor may have run out of oil after running much of the day.

The blaze came after another fire in the Erindale Station Road area earlier Thursday — one that has since been deemed an arson.

Around 7:30 a.m., a stolen pickup truck was set ablaze on Valmarie Avenue, in the McBride Avenue and Erindale Station Road area.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was registered to an owner in Toronto, though it’s not clear where exactly it was stolen from.

A neighbour told Global News home surveillance video shows the pickup being parked on the street after 12:30 a.m. The fire happened around seven hours later.

Police didn’t confirm Thursday whether or not that fire was deemed suspicious, but on Friday the spokesperson confirmed that it’s believed the pickup was set ablaze.

A resident who lives nearby had their work truck that had tools inside also stolen the same night, though it wasn’t the vehicle that caught fire. Police are investigating.

Global News also shot video of the pickup engulfed in flames and emergency crews arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in that incident either.