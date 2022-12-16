Menu

Crime

Man charged in June 2021 sexual assault in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 10:34 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Investigators charged a man in a sexual assault that was reported in London, Ont., in the summer 2021.

On June 19, 2021, at 2 a.m., police said a woman was sexually assaulted inside a residence in the 400-block of King Street by a man that she had met earlier in the night.

Rhone D. Jacobs, 45, of London, has been charged with sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2023.

Police thank the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect.

