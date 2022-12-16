Man found at Dartmouth hospital with gunshot wound, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a man was found injured by a gunshot Thursday evening.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers found a man at the Dartmouth General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:41 p.m.

It said the 36-year-old man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Investigators do not believe that this is a random incident,” the release said. “This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and limited details are available at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.