Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found at Dartmouth hospital with gunshot wound, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 7:50 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 16'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police are investigating after a man was found injured by a gunshot Thursday evening.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers found a man at the Dartmouth General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:41 p.m.

It said the 36-year-old man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Woman charged after pedestrian struck by impaired driver, Halifax police say

“Investigators do not believe that this is a random incident,” the release said. “This matter is in the early stages of the investigation and limited details are available at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Nova ScotiaShootingHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthDartmouth General Hospitaldartmouth gunshothalifax gunshot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers